INDOT holding statewide winter seasonal hiring event Sept. 30

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is holding a Statewide Winter Seasonal Hiring Event on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. across the state.

Winter seasonal employees earn $20/hour or $24/hour for snow plow drivers, INDOT said. Winter seasonal employees must have a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) at time of interview. Winter seasonal CDL drivers who work full-time may qualify for $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonuses.

Hiring event locations:

Fort Wayne Sub-District: 5333 Hatfield Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Elkhart Sub-District: 58905 CR 9 Elkhart, IN 46517

Wabash Sub-District: 1290 Manchester Ave. Wabash, IN 46992

Bluffton Sub-District: 2800 West SR 124 Bluffton, IN 46714

INDOT said there will also be recruitment for other job openings such as highway technicians, mechanics and engineers.

Registration is not required to attend the event. Recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and provide more information on open positions and careers with INDOT.

Learn more about working for INDOT by visiting INDOTjobs.com.