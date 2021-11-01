INDOT holding Lunch & Learn event to fill seasonal positions

Courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is inviting the public to attend a virtual Lunch & Learn event on Wednesday to learn about seasonal positions available.

“You’ll learn the ins and outs of winter services like snow and ice removal and summer services such as mowing, litter collection and herbicide treatments,” INDOT said.

A Q&A session will allow the public to ask members of INDOT team questions and hear a live response.

To pre-register for the event, click here. INDOT said that a link will be sent to your email 24 hours before the event.