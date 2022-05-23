NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)– In light of several fatal bike accidents, INDOT visited West Noble Elementary and West Noble Primary schools to educate students on the importance of bike safety.

On Monday, INDOT spoke to students about the updated helmet program that touched upon a variety of issues, including safe things to do on the road, proper things to wear, and the proper way to wear a helmet. At the end of the presentation, students received a free bike helmet.

According to Britt Salay, communications director of INDOT Fort Wayne, the program aims to give away 14,000 helmets to 55 schools in Northeast Indiana.

“It’s summer, kids are gonna be out of school on their bikes, driving around. Cars are a little bigger than bikes so we just want to make sure everyone can be safe, and everyone is paying attention, whether they’re in a car, on a bike, or even just walking. And if you’re on a bike, helmets are the best way to go,” Salay said.