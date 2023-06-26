FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Interstate 69 (I-69) is back open after a crash shut down the northern lanes and backed up traffic significantly, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

According to INDOT’s Trafficwise website, the crash involved a semitruck and happened on I-69 between Illinois and Goshen roads.

INDOT reported the northern lanes were completely shut down in the area as crews worked to clear the scene.

Google Maps showed the traffic jam stretches south of Illinois Road.

It is not known if anyone suffered injuries in the crash.