ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)–INDOT announced today that U.S 24 will have alternating lane closures due to pavement replacement construction in areas near Bruick Road and east of Webster Road.

Construction will begin on March 28th and is expected to be completed in November.

INDOT advises drivers to exercise caution around the construction area.