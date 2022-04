ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)–INDOT announced on Monday that U.S 224, located west of Decatur will be closed starting April 7.

Crews will be doing utility work between North 200 West and North 100 West and is expected to wrap up by the end of the month.

INDOT urges drivers to use posted detours of U.S. 224, S.R. 1, I-469 and U.S. 27, or seek an alternate route.