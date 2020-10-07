Indoor tennis courts changed to pickleball to keep up with demand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pickleball players have flocked to a Fort Wayne tennis club, which has made some adjustments to keep up with demand. Four of Wildwood Racquet Club’s indoor courts have been turned into eight pickleball courts.

Pickleball is played on courts half the size of tennis courts. It mixes game play elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Millions of people have picked up pickleball paddles, despite the game only being in existence for about five years.

“We want to be a part of that action on the fast growth,” Lee Ann Berning of Wildwood Racquet Club told WANE 15.

While city parks offer pickleball locations, the staff at Wildwood worked to have indoor courts ready for cold winter months. The courts are 20′ by 40′ with hard surface and a short net.

“It’s another dimension,” Berning said about tennis players making the change to pickleball. “It’s a little easier on the body. 60% of all new pickleball players are over 60 years old. But the best sell – it’s a family sport.”

Wildwood Racquet Club offers memberships, leagues and tournaments, including an upcoming Monster Mash event. You can find more information on Wildwood’s website: https://wildwoodracquetclub.com/pickleball/

