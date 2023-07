FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An indoor playground where kids rule is coming to Fort Wayne.

The signs are up for Kids Empire at Jefferson Pointe. Find the playground next to the mall office and Buckle.

WANE 15 has reached out to officials with Jefferson Pointe and Kids Empire for details on the opening.

Kids Empire has several other locations around the country, including one in Indianapolis. There are play structures for children as young as toddlers.