Indoor dog park planned in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dog owners may soon have a place to watch their pets play without needing to bundle up. An indoor dog park has been planned to be built in Fort Wayne.

The city Board of Zoning Appeals is set to consider a request to reduce the minimum required parking spaces required for the proposed business.

According to the staff report, it is set to be built in an empty lot at the northeast corner of Hillegas and Butler Roads. The indoor dog park would be directly north of Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control.

An indoor dog park has been proposed for this lot at the northeast corner of Hillegas and Butler Roads. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control sits in the background.

Not many details about the business have been revealed, aside from the size of the building, which would cover 11,700 square feet of space, and details showing a fenced outdoor dog area.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation controls two outdoor dog parks – Pawster Park at Foster Park and Camp Canine near Johnny Appleseed Park. The proposed indoor dog park would be the first of its kind in the city.