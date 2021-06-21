Indiana’s 4H fairs underway after challenges during pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Indiana’s longest running education programs is underway throughout the state.

4H has been around for more than a hundred years and gives Hoosier kids the ability to learn through hands-on experiences ​alongside fellow participants and volunteers.

In 2020 fair was closed to the public due to the pandemic. This year, the fair is preparing to return to normal and students are excited to be able to connect with the community and show the hard work they’ve put in.

“It’s just really nice having that crowd for everyone to see all of your hard work you’ve put through. Like my family was there to see it but it wasn’t the same. And I was grateful for the opportunity to show them, but I’m really happy this year hopefully the fair will be normal,” said Qwen Brubaker, 4H student for eight years.

One thing that will remain from the 2020 fair is live streaming the shows to help reach more community members.

“Last year, one thing that was really fun that we did was live stream all of our shows, so people who weren’t able to be at the fair were still able to see their family member and kids show. So this year Huntington University is actually going to live stream all of our live stock shows,” Kelsey Younce, 4H Youth Development Educator for Allen County.

The Allen County fair is set to begin Aug. 20.