Indianapolis logistics company expanding to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indianapolis logistics and supply chain management provider plans to open a satellite office in Fort Wayne.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation on Thursday announced Hoosier Logistics Inc. will scale its corporate office in Indianapolis and add its first satellite office in Fort Wayne. The expansion will more than double the company’s Indiana workforce by adding up to 45 new jobs over the next few years, including 10 in Fort Wayne, officials said.

Hoosier Logistics is currently in negotiations for spaces in Fort Wayne and downtown Indianapolis.

“We would not have experienced this growth and expansion without our rock star employees,” said Hoosier Logistics President Nick Likens. “The 3PL logistics segment, and the transportation industry in general, is a people-centered business and a relationship-intensive business. We are grateful for our employees that understand our customer service model and promote our Hoosier values. Constant technology changes are improving our efficiencies and margins, but people and our culture still drive this business.”

Hoosier Logistics currently employs 34 associates. It plans to create up to 35 new jobs in Indianapolis, and hire up to 10 new positions in Fort Wayne this fall.

Interested applicants may apply online or through the company’s job postings on LinkedIn.

“I’m honored to welcome Hoosier Logistics to our community as Fort Wayne continues to experience positive business and job growth,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “By working collaboratively with the private sector, we’re able to make a lasting and meaningful impact as a city moving in the right direction. Hoosier Logistics is demonstrating a strong belief in and dedication to Fort Wayne with their expansion plans.”