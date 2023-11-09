FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana University basketball alumni Alan Henderson made a visit to Fort Wayne Thursday to host a bottle-signing event for Henderson Spirits.

At the event, hosted by Umi Steak and Seafood, Henderson highlighted his spirit brand with a focus on “diversifying the bar.” Henderson Spirits Group’s focus beyond diversifying the bar is bringing light to black history in the spirits industry.

During the event, Henderson also talked about his basketball career along with where IU basketball is today.

Henderson, in reminiscing about his career, remembered the late Bob Knight and the memories both on and off the court.

“I was very sad to hear of his passing, he was my coach for all 4 years,” said Henderson.

“When I heard about his passing my thoughts really went to his family.”

Henderson played on Indiana University’s basketball team from 1991 to 1995, where he then was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks and ended up playing 12 seasons in the NBA for four different teams.

Henderson’s Spirits Group can be found in stores all across Fort Wayne and Indiana. To see more about the group’s growing profile head to their website.