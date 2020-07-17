Indiana Tech to require masks on campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech is requiring masks in all indoor spaces on the school’s campus, according to a Facebook post.

Staff and students will be providing masks but ask that they bring their own to help comply with the policy. Masks will also be available to visitors who do not bring their own and will be available in every department office, the school’s website states.

Students are asked to wash and fully dry their fabric masks after each day.

Indiana Tech’s website states that a person may only remove their mask in these scenarios:

In their own private workspace with no one else present

In an enclosed room with others and all individuals can maintain six of feet distance apart

In a dorm room or apartment

Participating in activities in which a face mask cannot practically be worn, such as eating and drinking

Faculty members are instructed to remove a student from a classroom if a student refuses to wear a mask.

“If a student indicates compliance with this Masks Policy is not possible due to medical reasons, the student should be referred to Disability Services (in the Office of Student Success) to request an accommodation,” the website says.

More information on Indiana Tech’s mask policy can be found on the Indiana Tech website.