Indiana Tech to host Criminal Justice and Pre-Law Career Fair Nov. 17

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech’s Career for Criminal Justice is hosting a Criminal Justice and Pre-Law Career Fare on Nov. 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Indiana Tech is inviting anyone interested in learning about a career in criminal justice or attending law school to come talk to representatives from:

Federal, state and local law enforcement

Correctional agencies

The Department of Natural Resources

Regional law schools

United States Armed Forces

This free event will be held in the Seitz Conference Center, on the second floor of Indiana Tech’s Andorfer Commons.