Indiana Tech to host Criminal Justice and Pre-Law Career Fair Nov. 17

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech’s Career for Criminal Justice is hosting a Criminal Justice and Pre-Law Career Fare on Nov. 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Indiana Tech is inviting anyone interested in learning about a career in criminal justice or attending law school to come talk to representatives from:

  • Federal, state and local law enforcement
  • Correctional agencies
  • The Department of Natural Resources
  • Regional law schools
  • United States Armed Forces

This free event will be held in the Seitz Conference Center, on the second floor of Indiana Tech’s Andorfer Commons.

