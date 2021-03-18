Indiana Tech to hold fall semester classes in-person

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech announced Thursday that its main campus in Fort Wayne will hold classes entirely in person during the fall 2021 semester, while returning to its normal schedule from prior years.

Schedule for Indiana Tech’s fall semester:

Classes for the traditional undergraduate program will begin Aug. 23

Fall break will take place Oct. 18 and 19

Thanksgiving break scheduled for Nov. 24 through Nov. 28

Last day of classes for the fall semester will be Dec. 10

Final exams are scheduled for Dec. 13 – 16

To review the full 2021 fall semester calendar, visit Indiana Tech’s website.

In-person classes at Indiana Tech’s College of Professional Studies locations will continue to be held according to local and state guidance based on location. The university said online classes in the College of Professional Studies remain unaffected and scheduled as normal for the 2021-22 academic year.

The university said it will continue to observe social distancing and masking during the fall 2021 semester.

For more information about Indiana Tech, please visit www.indianatech.edu.