Indiana Tech students hold day of service to honor MLK’s legacy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech students, faculty and staff held a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy in civil and human rights.

By using a “day on” rather than a “day off” to serve others and give back to the community, the school hopes to continue the legacy of unity that Dr. King worked so passionately to advance.

“Well just in the legacy of Dr. King of community service, giving back, creating one community helping those less fortunate that’s why we are here today,” said Gabrielle Parsons, assistant director for Diversity and Inclusion at Indiana Tech University.

The group volunteered at the Oxford Community Association, an area non-profit that works to increase safety and cleanliness in the neighborhood and support for businesses that better the community. It is the first and only association in Fort Wayne to own its own building, but the community building has fallen into disrepair through the years.

Volunteers helped to clean out a building to repurpose in the future.