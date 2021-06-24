Indiana Tech students can become licensed teachers through partnership with USF

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech students now have a seamless path to becoming licensed teachers through a partnership with the Education Division at the University of Saint Francis (USF).

Through USF’s Transition to Teaching (TTT) program, Indiana Tech students can add a teaching license in elementary, special, middle and secondary education to their area of study, Indiana Tech announced. This combined educational experience allows Indiana Tech students to complete a bachelor’s degree while working toward an Indiana Teaching License.

Indiana Tech added that TTT credits transfer directly into USF’s Master’s in Education program, giving students a head start on a graduate degree.

“Indiana Tech is committed to developing more teachers who will help reduce the teacher shortage in our state while enriching the communities in which they live,” said Indiana Tech President Karl W. Einolf, Ph.D. “While the positive impact this programming will have on our students is gratifying, I wonder at the possible impact these students will have on the lives they touch in the future. That is what makes this collaboration with the University of Saint Francis so significant and special.”

Program Highlights

Pathway to teacher licensure is offered through the USF TTT program.

TTT courses are offered in an online, eight- or 16-week format.

Students will complete an in-person practicum and student teaching experience.

Upon completion of the program and state licensing requirements, students are eligible for teacher licensure in Indiana. Students outside Indiana can work with their state’s Department of Education to determine specific licensing requirements.

Students who are participating in the licensure program may be hired by school systems on an Emergency Permit and will be able to complete their student teaching while employed by the school system.

“USF has trained teachers for more than 130 years, and quality educators remain essential in our rapidly changing world. This partnership with Indiana Tech will not only benefit their students and ours, but also untold numbers of students in the future whose lives will be changed by the work and example of these highly skilled and value-driven educators,” said USF President Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer. “As these graduates look to further refine their classroom skills and grow in their vocation as teachers, USF will be there for them with our Master of Arts in Teaching degree as well.”

Admissions Requirements

Must be an admitted Indiana Tech student pursuing a bachelor’s degree.

To apply for USF’s TTT program, students must complete 59 or more credit hours toward a bachelor’s degree.

Students must have and maintain 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Indiana Tech students must meet admission requirements that are in effect at the time the student applies for admission to the USF TTT program.

To learn more about this pathway to teacher licensure, students should contact Katie Parrish, Indiana Tech’s director of educational studies, at 260-422-5561, ext. 2467, or kmparrish@indianatech.edu.