FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– On Monday, Indiana Tech received a 1.7 million grant to expand the university’s engineering center at its main campus in Fort Wayne.

The university plans on using the grant from the Don Wood Foundation to renovate the Zollner Engineering Center by adding a new robotics lab, a new Power and Controls laboratory, and purchasing new state-of-the-art lab equipment, according to a release from the university.

In addition to the $1.7 million grant, Indiana Tech has invested $21.5 million into the project, doubling the size of the existing engineering center.

The robotics lab is expected to be open to students by the upcoming fall semester. The new Power and Controls laboratory is set to open once the renovations to the Zollner Engineering Center are completed in the fall of 2023.

“On behalf of our students, faculty, and staff, I’m extremely grateful for the support of the Don Wood Foundation. This tremendous grant will enable us to fully realize our vision for turning the Zollner Engineering Center into one of the finest engineering and computer sciences facilities in the country. Indiana Tech’s current and future students will benefit from the extraordinary learning opportunities this grant will enable. Our regional economy wins, too. With the support of the foundation, we’ll be educating future leaders in STEM fields of every description for years to come,” Indiana Tech President Karl W. Einolf, Ph.D. said.