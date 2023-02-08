Indiana Tech student housings is proposed on East Wayne Street adjacent to the campus.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Tech is planning to build new student housing on East Wayne Street with 124 beds, according to documents released Wednesday by the Allen County Plan Commission.

The university is asking the Plan Commission to rezone the property on 1.2 acres at 1320 E. Wayne St. to an R3 designation to allow for denser construction. Currently, the property is zoned R2, documents indicate.

The proposal will be discussed at the March 13 meeting of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

Indiana Tech, formally known as the Indiana Institute of Technology, currently has seven student housing options, according to its website: Pierson Hall, Evans-Kimmell Hall, Frank & Anne Oropez Hall, Warrior Row A&B Townhouses, Kalbfleisch Hall, Yergens-Rogers Hall, and Summit Hall.

The university has a total of 2,370 students with 1,435 undergraduates and 404 graduate students, according to the online website, College Factual.

WANE 15 sent an email to Indiana Tech requesting demographic information, the need for student housing and the cost of the construction.