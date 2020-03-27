Indiana Tech postpones May commencement to October

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech is the latest school to postpone May commencement ceremonies.

The school has decided to postpone graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies originally scheduled for May 8 and 9, respectively. They will now take place during Homecoming weekend this fall.

Indiana Tech will now have a single commencement ceremony for undergraduate and graduate students on Saturday, October 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

The school cited the health and wellness of its students, guests, faculty, and staff as the reason for the postponement.

“It may be a different day, but it is still all yours. All of the hard work, the late study nights, the time spent game planning your future—it’s all going to culminate in this day of celebration,” an announcement on the school’s commencement website said.

Additional details will be provided in the coming weeks on the website as the school makes further progress in planning the event.

Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University have also postponed ceremonies.