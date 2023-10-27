FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that caused Indiana Tech’s Fort Wayne campus to lockdown.

Dispatch confirmed that the Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of an individual that occurred on Indiana Tech’s Fort Wayne campus.

Douglas B. Pritchett, who was at the men’s basketball game at the Schaefer Center, told WANE 15 that a PA announcement was made at halftime about the alert. However, play resumed after the announcement. “It appears that we can go in and out the doors again, so I’m not sure if the campus lockdown is still in effect,” said Pritchett “No panic. A lot of students have left, presumably going to their dorms or designated safe place.”

WANE 15 received voicemail and text message reports via Facebook asking students and staff to lock classroom doors, turn off lights, barricade and hide as a result of “an emergency situation.”

