Indiana Tech names new track and field facility after Coach Edgar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech has announced the name of its new track and field facility.

The athletic complex will be named in honor of track and field Coach Doug Edgar. The facility’s donor decided to honor Coach Edgar because of his leadership and work with student-athletes since joining the university.

FILE: Indiana Tech track coach Doug Edgar (Indiana Tech Warriors via Instagram)

“It’s definitely surreal. Obviously you feel to young and too early. Everyone keeps telling me you’re not supposed to get one of these when you’re alive. Excited that we have this opportunity honestly for our student athletes. Like I said, outside we didn’t have a facility at all. Even just four or five years ago. Turnstone has been an amazing partner, but we’re excited to have a facility of our own,” Edgar said.

The Doug Edgar Indoor Track will include a six lane competition track with a turf field for other sports.

The facility is scheduled to be completed in time for the indoor track and field season next fall.