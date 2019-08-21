Indiana Tech mourning the loss of former coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Tech athletic community is mourning the loss of their former wrestling coach. Coach Mike Ester died on Monday at the age of 45.

Indiana Tech released this statement to their staff about Coach Ester’s passing:

The Indiana Tech community is saddened by the sudden passing of former men’s wrestling coach Mike Ester. Mike was a valued member of the Warrior community during his tenure at Indiana Tech and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. -Indiana Tech

Coach Michael Ester at the 2013 national competition

Coach Ester was the first wrestling coach at Indiana Tech from 2011 until 2015, according to a Facebook post by the Indiana Tech Wrestling page. The post continues saying Ester coached multiple All-American and regional champion athletes.

Coach Ester won the East Region coach of the award in 2014.