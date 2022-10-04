FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Middle school students have the opportunity to explore future careers in engineering, computer science and technology through a new program at Indiana Tech.

In tandem with the school’s STEAM Academy youth program, Indiana Tech is launching the Career Explorer Club. Middle schoolers can participate in hands-on activities, and university faculty serve as mentors to the students.

The first meeting on Oct. 11 is free. It’s happening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Seitz Conference Room inside Andorfer Commons. The club will continue to meet each month on Tuesdays, and a fee for meetings is to be determined, the school said.

Topics of future meetings include: