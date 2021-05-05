Indiana Tech launches new bachelor’s degree program in supply chain management

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech announced it has launched a new bachelor’s degree program in supply chain management, which will prepare students to be effective managers and leaders in a vital and growing field at every level of the global economy.

The university said the new degree program will be offered in-person as one of Indiana Tech’s traditional undergraduate programs on its main campus in Fort Wayne as well as online to students across the country through the university’s College of Professional Studies (CPS). The program will launch during the 2021-22 academic year, starting with CPS class session 1, which begins July 25.

“In today’s fast-paced global economy, effective management of the entire supply chain—including procurement, logistics and distribution—has never been more important. The Indiana Tech supply chain management program will provide students with a comprehensive background for the design and management of supply chains, including quantitative and qualitative modeling of supply chain systems,” Indiana Tech said.

The new program will focus on core areas such as the development of technical and analytical skills, leadership and communication proficiency. As part of the program, students will be able to choose one of two concentrations: quality management or data analytics.

“Here at Indiana Tech, we have a saying that ‘tech is everything, and everything is tech,’” said Indiana Tech President Dr. Karl Einolf. “It’s a recognition that no matter what field you enter, data, analytics and technology are going to play a central role in your career. Our new supply chain management program, and all of our new and existing programs, reflect this. We’re preparing students to lead in the innovative, technology-driven careers of today and tomorrow.”

In addition to the full supply chain management degree program, Indiana Tech said it also offers a certificate program in supply chain management, made up of six undergraduate-level courses within the discipline. The 18 college credits from the certificate program can be transferred directly into the full degree program for those interested in continuing on to complete a bachelor’s degree.

For more information about Indiana Tech and the new supply chain management degree program, please visit www.indianatech.edu.