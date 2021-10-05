Indiana Tech introduces new Doctoral Certificate in Global Leadership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech has announced a new Doctoral Certificate program in Global Leadership.

The certificate program is designed for students who have completed a doctoral program at another institution or those who are currently in the ABD (All But Dissertation) stage of their program.

The doctoral certificate is comprised of four courses or 12 credit hours. Students can choose four of six globally focused leadership courses:

Leadership Theory and Research

Leading in a Time of Global Change

Communication in Global and Diverse Context

Ethics, Governance and Social Responsibility

Global Leadership Development

Global Talent Management

Once students complete the program, they will be prepared to critically analyze theories related to global leadership studies, demonstrate a holistic understanding of global leadership and international research and more, the school said.

“This distinctive level of leadership education with a global focus is more relevant and necessary than ever for top leaders everywhere,” said Dr. Angie Fincannon, dean of the College of Business at Indiana Tech. “It’s exciting for Indiana Tech to offer this unique opportunity to doctorate students who have not had the opportunity to study global leadership within their discipline.”

To apply to the doctoral certificate program, students must submit proof that they have successfully completed a doctoral degree or submit a transcript as proof of completed coursework for students in ABD. Indiana Tech said students must also complete four of the six Global Leadership core courses with a B- or above. Current students, past students or graduates of Indiana Tech’s Ph.D. in Global Leadership program are not eligible to complete this certificate.

To learn more about Indiana Tech’s Doctoral Certificate in Global Leadership, contact Kristin Conley, MSL, director of Ph.D. admissions, at 260-422-5561, ext. 3417, or KNConley@indianatech.edu. More information is also available at phd.indianatech.edu.