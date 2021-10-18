Indiana Tech holding fall concert and festival Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech’s Office of Student Engagement, in collaboration with the Auer Foundation, are hosting a fall concert and festival at Promenade Park on Saturday.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., attendees will be able to listen to the O’Sister Brother band, visit a petting zoo, stop at a photo booth and purchase a drink from Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck.

While the event is free, the university is asking that guests bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Community Harvest Food Bank’s 2021 CRUSH HUNGER campaign.