Indiana Tech breaks ground on $21.5M project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech broke ground on a major expansion and renovation project Friday.

The “Zollner Engineering Center” will double in size, under the $21.5 million project. It will house the school’s STEM program – with labs, offices, workshops, study spaces and specialized equipment.

Indiana Tech’s quad will also get reconstructed. Renovation work will start next May.

“As we grow and expand our programs we realized that we needed more space for labs. We just want a space where students can come and work, and you know the facilities will be available to them 24/7 so they can come in and study and practice,” said Dr. Karl W. Einolf, president of Indiana Tech University.

The facility should be ready by the fall of 2023.

