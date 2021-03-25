Indiana Tech announces major campus upgrade for STEM programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Tech announced Thursday it will invest $21.5 million to renovate and expand the Zollner Engineering Center. The project will more than double the size of the current facility to handle the university’s growing STEM programs which include engineering, computer sciences, cybersecurity, life sciences, technology and others.

Construction will begin in May 2021, with a public groundbreaking event scheduled for May 14 near the current main entrance to the Zollner Center.

The first phase of the project will include the construction of a 30,000 square foot addition to the east side of the current facility. The addition will be completed by August 2022. The next phases of the project will begin in May 2022 and include a complete renovation of the existing Zollner Center space, resulting in an all-new, 70,000 square foot, three-floor facility that will be complete in the fall of 2023.

Artist rendering of the expanded and renovated Zollner center on the Indiana Tech campus

The facility will provide new space for the introduction and growth of new programs that are part of the university’s strategic plan, including engineering technology programs, and those in areas such as computer science, robotics, and life science.

“Programs centered on science, technology, engineering and mathematics have long been a core strength of our university,” commented Indiana Tech president Karl Einolf. “We continue to see growth in these areas, and an ever-increasing demand for our talented and capable graduates in engineering, computer science, cybersecurity and more among regional and national employers. The new Zollner Center will provide our faculty and students with cutting-edge new learning spaces, labs, equipment and so much more. It will also enable us to expand our collaborations with corporate partners, and create new programs that can be delivered effectively both in-person and online.”

As part of the project, Indiana Tech will also renovate and expand the central quad area on its campus. The Zollner Engineering Center is located at what is currently the southeast corner of the quad. As part of this project, the quad will expand to the east, adding green space to central campus. Walkways on the existing quad will be reconfigured, and seating areas will be incorporated throughout. The quad renovation will further enhance the beauty of central campus, and encourage wider use of the green space there.

Artist rendering of the expanded and renovated Zollner center on the Indiana Tech campus

Classrooms and labs in the Zollner Engineering Center will remain open throughout the project. Once the building expansion is completed in August 2022, classrooms and labs will move into the new space while renovation of the existing space takes place from May 2022 to September 2023. The fully expanded and renovated center will open in the fall of 2023.

The Zollner Engineering Center was built in 1958, with the current facility’s west wing opening as the Charles A. Dana Science Building in June of that year. The building was renovated and expanded to the east, into its current configuration, in 2002.