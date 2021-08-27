Indiana Tailgate Tour coming to North Side – Dwenger game Friday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The College Football Playoff is still months away, but Indiana wants Hoosiers to get excited about hosting this year’s championship. During the high school football season, the Indiana Tailgate Tour is visiting various IHSAA football games, including Friday night’s tilt between North Side and Bishop Dwenger.

Fans heading to Friday night’s game at Shields Field can participate in a special tailgate before kickoff. Activities include prize giveaways, corn hole, a photo booth and exciting football-skill drills with USA Football.

The Indiana Tailgate Tour will stop by Friday night’s high school football game between North Side and Bishop Dwenger (courtesy: Indiana Tailgate Tour)

The tailgate tour will also give back to schools participating in each tour stop. The 2022 Indianapolis Host Committee is awarding a $1,000 grant to each participating schools, which will go to teacher and classroom development. An additional $500 will be donated to each school’s athletic department.

