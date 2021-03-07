Indiana students received free FAFSA help through College Goal Sunday

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Financial aid professionals, including representatives from Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw, volunteered to help college-bound students and their families with FAFSA through College Goal Sunday on Sunday afternoon.

The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and Federal student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide.

The FAFSA must be filed by April 15 for students to be eligible for Indiana financial aid. College Goal Sunday serves to help families who perceive the form to be too complicated and time-consuming to complete.

College Goal Sunday has helped more than 94,000 Indiana students and families complete the

FAFSA properly and on time.