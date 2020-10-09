Indiana stretch of U.S. Highway 20 renamed in honor of Medal of Honor veterans

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of road in northern Indiana now recognizes those who have been awarded our nation’s highest honor.

U.S. Highway 20 has been renamed for Medal of Honor recipients. The Medal of Honor is the most prestigious award given to those in the U.S. Military, recognizing distinguished acts of valor. The Indiana House and Senate unanimously passed a resolution earlier this year to make the change. It is a part of a national effort to give the Medal of Honor name to all 3,365 miles of the highway, which is the longest highway in the country and stretches from Boston, Massachusetts to Newport, Oregon.

“It’s almost a mile for each of the Medal of Honor recipients we’ve had,” said State Rep. Dennis Zent (R-51). “Unfortunately, a lot of them aren’t around but 3,500-plus Medal of Honor recipients since [President Abraham] Lincoln signed the legislation that kind of gave us the Medal of Honor to begin with.”

The highway was dedicated in Angola Friday afternoon at the Soldier’s Monument, which stands at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and old Highway 27. The monument honors Steuben County’s Civil War Soldiers.

“It’s just a great honor to have that going through your community in honor of our veterans, especially those veterans that for the most part gave their all,” said Angola Mayor Richard Hickman. “Not all of them, but they gave everything they had to be able to keep our country the free country it is.”