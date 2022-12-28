FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post.

Trooper Blake Kubler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.

After graduating, Kubler will now undergo a three-month training period where he will work alongside veteran troopers.

Kubler is a native of Steuben County and currently resides in DeKalb County, which will be one of his assigned patrol areas along with Noble County upon successful completion of his field training.