Indiana State Police urge drivers to prepare for winter weather before it hits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Friday’s sunshine helped make for easy travel conditions, but Indiana State Police say that won’t last as we get closer to winter.

“We’ve already had a couple incidents here in the last couple weeks of a little bit of snow, little bit of ice, and on those days we’ve had a lot of crashes,” said Sgt. Brian Walker, Public Information Officer for the Indiana State Patrol.

In order to avoid being a part of one of those crashes, Walker said drivers should start preparing for winter conditions now. Specifically, by making sure your vehicle is mechanically ready to handle winter weather conditions. He also recommended drivers be extra vigilant in monitoring their speed, using their turn signals, and double-checking mirrors.

Along with being aware of your surroundings, Walker also said speed and following distance is going to be a major factor in avoiding collisions on the roads.

“The faster you’re traveling, the less time you have to react to what’s going on around you so if you start to slide or lose control or the car in front of you does and you need to react to that, you need to be going at a much slower speed,” said Walker.

Once that winter weather hits, drivers should assess what a safe travel speed is given the road conditions because the posted speed limit will not always be it.

“Somebody that’s driving at 70 miles per hour, the posted speed limit on the interstate, with ice and snow and slush and high winds, that’s just as dangerous if not more dangerous than somebody driving, say, at an excessive speed of 100 miles per hour on dry pavement,” said Walker. “There’s different factors to consider as to what could come about from those actions.”