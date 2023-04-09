FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police Master Trooper Kurt Jack worked his final shift for the Indiana State Police Department Thursday, April 6, according to the department.

Master Trooper Jack served 39 years with ISP. He was sworn in as the new Police Chief for the Town of Ossian on April 8 at the Ossian Town Hall. His first official day will be Monday, April 10.

Master Trooper Jack was “born into the ISP family.” His late father, Sergeant Thomas Jack, was also a state trooper for the now decommissioned Ligonier Post in Noble County.

Trooper Jack attended Michigan State University-East Lansing and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1980. His professional policing career started with the Elkhart Police Department shortly after college where he served as a patrolman.

On Christmas day in 1983, Jack was appointed as a trooper after graduating from the Indiana State Police 41st Recruit Academy. He was then assigned to the Fort Wayne Post upon graduation where he would continue to serve for the entire duration of his career.

He was described as a great person and co-worker in a release from ISP.

“Regardless of assignment, Master Trooper Jack had a well-known reputation for his exceptional professionalism. He always treated people with the utmost respect and fairness, his integrity was unquestionable, his case work was always meticulous and precise, and he always maintained an impeccably professional appearance. He has been a great example of what it means to be an Indiana State Trooper,” the release said.

Master Trooper Jack was named Trooper of the Year for the Fort Wayne Post in 2014 and accumulated more than 1.6 million safe driving miles throughout the entirety of his career.

He has been a resident of Wells County the entirety of his adult life.