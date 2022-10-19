BRISTOL, Ind. (WANE) A K-9 who patrolled with Indiana State Police for six years and helped with a slew of criminal arrests has been euthanized after battling a sudden illness for several days according to a department news release.

Zeus was an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgian Malinois mix who patrolled with Trooper Logan Hensley for the last year on the Indiana Toll Road. Zeus had previously been partnered with Sgt. Tyson Waldron of the Ft. Wayne Post for five years.

Zeus came to ISP from Hungary and after completing his training he was originally partnered with Sgt. Waldron. Zeus originally retired because of Sgt. Waldron’s promotion, but circumstances changed, and Zeus was brought out of retirement and reassigned to Trooper Hensley. Something he was more than happy to do according to Indiana State Police.

Zeus was specifically trained in narcotics detection as well as suspect apprehension. During his career Zeus is responsible for the recovery of: