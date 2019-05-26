Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Huntington

Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Huntington. Huntington Police say just before midnight on Saturday, May 25th their officers and the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department responded to call for an armed robbery.

Police arrived at the Save On Liquor, on 29 Parkmoor Drive in Huntington. Police say while searching the area, a Huntington Police officer encountered the suspect, who took off running. The officer chased the suspect, and caught up to him. The officer then discharged his gun, hitting the suspect.

The suspect, 31-year-old Anthony Wilburn, was transported to a hospital in Fort Wayne with non-life threatening injuries. He faces charges of burglary and robbery.

The officer involved was placed on administrative leave, per department police. The name of the officer will be released at a later time.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the robbery, while Indiana State Police investigate the officer-involved shooting.

