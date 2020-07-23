Indiana State Police investigate shooting involving Auburn police officer

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Auburn late Thursday morning involving an officer with the Auburn Police Department and another person.

Details are limited, but according to Sgt. Brian Walker, the shooting took place in the area of Phillip Street and Dekalb Avenue. The Auburn police officer was not hurt, however one person was taken to a hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries is not yet known.

