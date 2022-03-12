FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three regional dispatcher positions are available at a center in Fort Wayne.

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the Fort Wayne Post Regional Dispatch Center (RDC). Primary responsibilities of a dispatcher are to receive, record, and accurately dispatch information to police, other law enforcement agencies, and support services.

A high school diploma or GED equivalent is required as well as the ability to be seated in a confined area for extended periods of time. ISP said it is preferred for applicants to have two years of experience in public safety communications.

ISP said pay starts at $38,532 per year. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plans and accrued time off.

Applications are only accepted online. The deadline is Friday, March 25. Visit the website to learn more information and apply.

The RDC covers all 11 counties in the Fort Wayne Post (Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Jay, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, and Whitley) and all seven counties in the Peru Post (Cass, Fulton, Grant, Howard, Miami, Tipton, and Wabash).

The RDC is located at 5811 Ellison Road in Fort Wayne.