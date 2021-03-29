Indiana State Police hiring Forensic Scientists for Fort Wayne Regional Laboratory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) announced it is currently accepting applications for three civilian staffing positions at the Fort Wayne Regional Laboratory (FWRL).

The FWRL will be hiring three Forensic Scientists: two for the Drug Identification Unit and one for the Forensic Biology (DNA) Unit.

Forensic Scientist IV- Drug Identification Unit; Vacancy# 2021024

This is an entry level position that will support the Laboratory Division’s Forensic Drug Analysis Unit. ISP said at a minimum, successful applicants must have a Bachelor’s Degree in a natural science, Chemistry or Forensic Science. Must have completed a minimum of one semester of Physics and Analytical Chemistry/Instrumental Methods, plus one year of the following courses: General and Organic Chemistry, including lecture and associated laboratory classes.

Basic knowledge of the theory and practical operation of a variety of scientific instrumentation and analytical techniques, ISP said. Must be able to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing, with both scientific and nonscientific personnel. Must possess a valid driver’s license and be able to operate a motor vehicle.

Forensic Scientist IV- Forensic Biology (DNA) Unit; Vacancy# 2020077

This is an entry level position that will support the Laboratory Division’s Forensic Biology (DNA) Unit. ISP said at a minimum, successful applicants must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology, Chemistry, or Forensic Science. Must have successfully completed the following courses prior to performing DNA casework: Genetics, Statistics, Bio-Chemistry, and Molecular Biology.

ISP said applicants must have basic knowledge of the theory and practical operation of a variety of scientific instrumentation and analytical techniques. Must be able to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing, with both scientific and nonscientific personnel. Must possess a valid driver’s license and be able to operate a motor vehicle.

Starting salary for all three of these positions is $46,709.00 per year, and starting salary for these positions may be adjusted for education, experience and training.

The deadline for applications is April 9, 2021. Applicants must apply online.

For more information applicants can contact Brandon P. Lowe, Personnel Officer for the Indiana State Police Human Resources Division at blowe@isp.in.gov or 317-232-8238.