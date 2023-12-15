FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is hiring for two “professional staffing” positions in Fort Wayne.

One of the open positions is a forensic scientist/laboratory manager at ISP’s Fort Wayne Regional Laboratory, which requires a bachelor’s degree or higher and at least three years of full-time experience in crime scene investigation or a related field.

The salary for the position starts at just over $75,000, but the starting salary may be adjusted based on education, experience and other factors.

ISP is also looking to hire a regional dispatcher who has at least a high school diploma or GED equivalent.

Two years of public safety communications experience is preferred, but not required, according to ISP.

Starting pay for the position starts at $47,320, but the starting salary may be adjusted for this position as well based on the aforementioned factors.

The application deadline for both of these positions is Jan. 2, 2024, and applications are only accepted online.