ISP Fort Wayne Post collects nearly 700 pounds of medication on ‘Prescription Drug Take Back Day’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to Indiana State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) with the ISP Fort Wayne Post collected nearly 700 pounds and 25 boxes of unwanted prescription medications on “Prescription Drug Take Back Day ” on Saturday.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all ISP posts where residents could walk in and hand over unused medication, no questions asked.

The 25 boxes collected in Fort Wayne were sealed and loaded onto a DEA truck to be safely and environmentally friendly disposed.

The “Take Back” initiative is an annual national event that aims to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through the proper disposal of prescription drugs.