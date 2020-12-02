Indiana State Police accepting applications for recruit academy

Local News

by: Josh Ayen

Posted: / Updated:

The Indiana State Police is now accepting recruits for the 81st Recruit Academy. To qualify, you:

  • Must be a U.S. citizen
  • Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is Dec. 2, 2021)
  • Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes
  • Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile
  • Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within Indiana as designated by the superintendent
  • Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED)

Upon completion of training, the starting salary is $48,000 a year. Applications will be accepted until Sunday, Jan. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the academy and to submit an application.

