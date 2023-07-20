ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two Allen County officers were awarded Wednesday at a state conference for their outstanding service in the community.

The officers were chosen for recognition by the Indiana Sheriff’s Association, according to a release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Corporal Keely Ray was recognized for her work initiating the Jail Chemical Addiction Program and received the “County Correctional Officer of the Year” award.

Corporal Ingrid Herriott was awarded “Deputy Sheriff of the Year” for her distinguished negotiation skills with a suicidal subject- who had an extensive past with outstanding warrants- that lasted 10 hours, the release said.