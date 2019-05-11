Indiana ‘Run For The Fallen’ honors Indiana military service members

The 5th annual Indiana “Run For The Fallen” will honor and remember Indiana military service members who died as a result of serving during the war on terror.

Relay teams will cover 1 mile for each fallen service member in a tribute run from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Ft. Wayne to Indiana War Memorial, Indianapolis.

The run team will stop at each “Hero Marker” HM (each mile marker) to give individual tribute to waiting Gold Star family members, friends and comrades. The goal of the event is to create a 140 mile memorial trail through Indian.

Indiana “Run for the Fallen” will kick off on Friday morning, May 10, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Ft. Wayne, with a “start” ceremony for the three-day, 140 mile run through Ft. Wayne, Decatur, Berne, Geneva, Portland, Redkey, Albany, Muncie, Yorktown, Daleville, Anderson, Pendleton, Fortville, McCordsville, Lawrence and finish on Sunday May 12 at the Veterans War Memorial Plaza downtown Indianapolis, at 1:00 pm.

For more information and to find out how to participate by joining the run or to donate or volunteer visit their website here.

