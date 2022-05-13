FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They began at the Memorial Coliseum.

And over the next 140 miles, they will run for every Indiana service member who has died during the global war on terror.

The Indiana Run for the Fallen embarked Friday morning to honor those veterans who’ve given their life in the last several years, and are expected to end at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday.

How it works is this:

There are four teams of runners, and one team begins the run while the other three rest and prepare while trailing in RVs.

Teams rotate every two miles.

The teams run at an eight- to nine- minute mile pace while carrying the Indiana state flag, the Honor & Remember flag, the Honor & Sacrifice flag along with a person carrying all the names of those who’ve died while serving.

Plus, they carry a set of desk-size American flags.

There is scheduled to be a closing ceremony in Indianapolis after the run is complete.