INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana congressman who was rejected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the top Republican for the committee investigating last year’s U.S. Capitol insurrection is fending off an effort to remove his name from this year’s election ballot.

The challenge to Rep. Jim Banks’ candidacy by long-shot Democratic challenger Aaron Calkins is at least the second across the country against a Republican House member that claims they violated the U.S. Constitution by supporting an insurrection.

Banks denounces the ballot challenge as frivolous.

“I’m running for re-election to fight against Joe Biden’s dangerous agenda and champion Hoosier values,” Banks said in a statement. “This is a joke allegation that will be quickly dismissed and ignored by voters in northeast Indiana.”

A former Democratic member of the Indiana election commission says he believes it has little chance of success when it’s considered Friday.

A similar challenge is pending against North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn.