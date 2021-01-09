Indiana professors sign letter calling for second President Trump impeachment

MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) — Several political science professors from around the state have signed a letter calling on high-ranking government officials to remove President Donald Trump from office.

More than 2,000 political science professors from around the country are calling on Vice President Mike Pence, Congress, and President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to begin the process of impeachment.

It cites Trump’s efforts to change the outcome of the November Election and his past efforts against.. a peaceful transition of power. It also accuses him of inciting the riots that happened on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Two Northeastern Indiana instructors signed the letter: Trine University’s Michael Sutton, a lecturer for the Department of History and Political Science, and Manchester University’s Leonard Williams, a professor emeritus of political science.

“It’s very disturbing,” said Williams. “For one, it represents something that’s never happened before where one branch of government is essentially assaulting or inciting people to assault the other.”

Williams came across the letter in a Facebook group for political scientists, although he said he is familiar with the creators of the letter through their research in the world of political science. He says the field ties not to merge practical politics with academic study, but he made the decision to sign his name because he feels a line needs to be drawn.

“You need to draw a kind of an important moral and political line and say this goes too far. It deserves removal from office and it deserves as well a vote by the senate to prohibit him from seeking federal office in the future. I think it is that serious that it merits that,” said Williams. “Generally the discipline is reluctant to kind of bridge that gap but this seemed like such a major assault on the democratic values of the United States and many other countries.”

Some have argued that impeachment is impractical given Trump’s term is up in a matter of days, but Williams feels not taking action could set a dangerous precedent.

“There are obviously many people who argue that as a practical matter there won’t be the opportunity to get it done but I think it’s important to stand for principles and that principle is the sanctity of the American political system in that regard to keep the relative balance of power where it should be and to ensure that the Constitutional framework is buttressed, is supported by all branches of government all the time.

He expects we will see significant protocol changes once the government has reviewed the situation and determined where the failures were so that future demonstrations do not have the same outcome. It is a process something that is common after major events where security is breached.

Williams said he was surprised to see security fail at the Capitol given his personal experience taking students on class visits to the Hill.

“To see a symbol of democracy such as the Capitol building trashed by a mob was quite disturbing, and to realize that the Capitol Police were not prepared and not able to do it,” said Williams. “I remember many, many times when I was leading students and we just took a wrong turn trying to find a conference room or trying to find an office for a representative and Capitol Police were there immediately to tell you, you don’t belong here, you should move on, and help you find your way out because we were in spaces we didn’t belong in. Remembering those kinds of things and now seeing that they were unable to keep this mob away from them, and to see the destruction is very disappointing, very disturbing, very saddening.”

Williams said there to be other ripple effects as well like possible party splits as some Republican politicians look to distance themselves from Trump.

“I know Senator [Lisa] Murkowski of Alaska has called for the resignation of the president and is wondering aloud whether she can remain a Republican if he’s the head of the party.”

However, he added that how extensive and how permanent they could be is something that will only become known in time.