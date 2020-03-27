Indiana pet food pantries in need of supplies to help pet owners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Pet food pantries across the state are in need of supplies to help those who may have lost their jobs and cannot afford to purchase pet food due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Humane Society of the United States has identified the following Indiana pet pantries with the most need for pet food, cat litter, and other supplies:

Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry: Needs dry cat food

Hendricks County Friends of the Shelter: Foresee a need for dry cat food

Humane Society of Johnson County: Needs clumping cat litter and canned dog food

Action for Animals, Delaware County: Needs canned dog and cat food; have very little dry cat food

Best Buddies Pet Pantry (Lake County): Needs dry dog and cat food

Brown County Humane Society SPOT program: Needs dry dog and cat food

Humane Society of St. Joseph County: Needs dry cat food

Scott County Pet Pantry: Needs everything, but especially dry cat food

Good Samaritan Network: Needs dog & cat food

Bluffton-Wells County Animal Shelter: Needs dry dog food

Monroe County Humane Association: Needs dry dog and cat food, cat litter, and gallon size Ziploc bags

If someone needs pet food assistance, they can reach out to the pantry directly.

People are encouraged to donate to one of the pet food pantries with the greatest need. If someone needs pet food assistance, they can reach out to the pantry directly.

Another way to help is to foster or adopt a pet from a shelter to help reduce the number of animals in a shelter during this time.

Those who are in need of accessing the pet food pantry can find their closest one here.