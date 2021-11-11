Indiana officials, organizations thank veterans on Veterans Day

Public officials and organizations around Indiana are taking time Thursday to thank veterans for their service.

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a video statement Thursday morning to thank veterans for all they have done to serve Indiana and the rest of the country.

“As Hoosiers and Americans, we must never fail to recognize the sacrifices that our service members and their families have made for us,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a video statement. “We’re so proud of all of those who gave so much to secure our incredible freedoms here at home.”

The Fort Wayne Police Department is posting photos of several officers who also served in the armed forces on their Facebook page.

Southwest Allen County Schools shared this YouTube video to list the many veterans who currently work as teachers at Homestead High School.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also posted a note to thank those who served for Veterans Day.